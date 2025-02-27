Efforts To Reunite Lost Families At Maha Kumbh Mela Continue As Event Concludes

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 11:45 AM IST

Prayagraj: While the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj came to a close on Wednesday, efforts to reunite lost family members continued today with the administration playing a crucial role in finding missing individuals.

The 'Bhoole Bhatke Kendra' and 'Khoya Paya' camps played a significant role in reuniting thousands of people during the 45-day event. These camps, which have been operational for decades, have helped countless families reconnect amid the massive crowds.

Umesh Chandra, President of the Bhoole Bhatke Camp, highlighted the camp's history of reuniting lost individuals, saying that the camp, established in 1946 by his father Pandit Raja Ram Tiwari, has successfully reunited over 18,000 people, including 17 children, over the years.

Despite the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh Mela, many individuals are still searching for their missing relatives. Munshir Das from Jharkhand and Vasant Kumar from Nepal are among those still looking for their wives, who went missing during the event. Both individuals have filed reports at local police stations but haven't yielded any success.

Lakshmi, an announcer at the Bhoole Bhatke Camp with 12 years of experience, stated that the camp’s efforts remain steadfast even as the event ends. "We continue to assist families who are desperately searching for their loved ones," she said.

Among those still searching is Dinesh Paswan, a resident of Bihar looking for his uncle who went missing on the morning of February 24. Additionally, Bhola Kant Pandey, also from Bihar, has offered a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to the discovery of his wife, who went missing on February 22 at 9 PM near Sangam Ghat (Poll No: 227).

"I am offering a reward of Rs 20,000 for anyone who provides information about my wife’s whereabouts," Pandey said. "We are desperate to reunite with her."

