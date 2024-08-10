Eenadu Golden Jubilee: Trendsetter In Telugu Media Celebrates Historic Occasion

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

As Eenadu, the most-read Telugu language daily in India celebrates its golden jubilee today, the newspaper's main office in Telangana is all decked up for celebrations. Over the years, Eenadu has not restricted itself to a mere news provider but has developed into a socially responsible media organisation, by playing the guardian for the voiceless and the distressed. Born on the shores of Visakhapatnam on August 10, 1974, the newspaper holds a special place in India's media industry.   Heralded by the ideas of Aksharayodha Ramoji Rao, the torchbearer 'Eenadu' has risen to become an information revolution, bringing in freshness from time to time. Starting with a circulation of 4,500, it has climbed to the top and has proudly established itself as the number one Telugu daily with a circulation of over 13 lakhs. 

