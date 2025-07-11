East Coast Railway Gets First Capsule Hotel At Visakhapatnam Station

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 11, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST

1 Min Read

Visakhaptnam: A new capsule hotel, inspired by train carriage design, has been inaugurated at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, providing an affordable and modern rest option travellers. Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra said it is located on the first floor of platform number one and this facility is one of its kind in the East Coast Railway Zone. 

The hotel features 73 single-bed and 15 double-bed sleeping pods. The hotel also has 18 pods reserved exclusively for women. The pods are air-conditioned and arranged in a row stacked above, below, and facing each other, just like sleeper coaches, offering privacy through thick velvet curtains. 

Each pod is equipped with free Wi-Fi and hot water and snacks alongside a tourist help desk, and access to modern washrooms. Common areas include sofas and TVs for relaxation.

Tariffs range from Rs 200 for a single bed for three hours to Rs 600 for a double bed for 24 hours. The facility ensures clean and comfortable accommodation, ideal for transit passengers or those facing long layovers.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EAST COAST RAILWAYCAPSULE HOTEL AT VIZAG STATIONVISAKHAPATNAM FIRST CAPSULE HOTEL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Indore's Commercial Tax Department

Indore Woman Overcomes Triple Disability To Secure Government Job

July 3, 2025 at 8:18 PM IST
Maharashtra: Son Of Pani-Puri Seller Overcomes Financial Difficulties To Secure Admission In IIT Roorkee

Maharashtra: Son Of Pani-Puri Seller Overcomes Financial Difficulties To Secure Admission In IIT Roorkee

July 3, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST
Ripple Waterfalls In Kerala Idukki Sees Increased Footfall As Monsoon Breathes Life Into Landscape

Ripple Waterfalls In Kerala's Idukki Sees Increased Footfall As Monsoon Breathes Life Into Landscape

July 2, 2025 at 3:05 PM IST
The French Start-Up Lime Factory Tackling Co2 Emissions At Source

The French Start-Up Lime Factory Tackling Co2 Emissions At Source

July 1, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.