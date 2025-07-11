East Coast Railway Gets First Capsule Hotel At Visakhapatnam Station

Visakhaptnam: A new capsule hotel, inspired by train carriage design, has been inaugurated at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, providing an affordable and modern rest option travellers. Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra said it is located on the first floor of platform number one and this facility is one of its kind in the East Coast Railway Zone.

The hotel features 73 single-bed and 15 double-bed sleeping pods. The hotel also has 18 pods reserved exclusively for women. The pods are air-conditioned and arranged in a row stacked above, below, and facing each other, just like sleeper coaches, offering privacy through thick velvet curtains.

Each pod is equipped with free Wi-Fi and hot water and snacks alongside a tourist help desk, and access to modern washrooms. Common areas include sofas and TVs for relaxation.

Tariffs range from Rs 200 for a single bed for three hours to Rs 600 for a double bed for 24 hours. The facility ensures clean and comfortable accommodation, ideal for transit passengers or those facing long layovers.