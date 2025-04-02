Drunk Driver In Punjab's Moga Leaves School Kids At Home Instead Of Picking Up, Misbehaves With Police

Moga: A private school van driver was caught driving under the influence of alcohol early in the morning. Instead of picking up children for school, he dropped most of them back home, leaving only one girl in the van. The video of the intoxicated driver misbehaving with the police and using foul language quickly went viral on social media.

Local residents, noticing the driver's condition, immediately stopped the van and handed him over to the police. The father of the girl in the van revealed that his daughter had called him, saying, "Papa, the driver is drunk, and the van has hit something twice." He rushed to the scene, where he found a crowd surrounding the driver.

Moga police swiftly took action, seizing the van and conducting a medical examination of the driver. The traffic in-charge confirmed, "The driver was heavily intoxicated and even misbehaved with me. He has been handed over to the City 1 police station, and further action is underway." Authorities have also summoned the school owners, and the van has been challaned.