Dharamshala Tea Industry Struggles As Dry Weather Halts Leaf Growth

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dharamshala: Tea producers in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, are a worried lot these days. Their crop has been severely impacted due to the absence of rainfall in the past 15-20 days. They say that due to dry weather, the tea leaves, which require constant moisture to thrive, have stopped growing, leading to fears of low-quality production this year.

The lack of rainfall is particularly concerning for the first pluck of tea leaves, which is vital for the industry. The tea harvested in April is known for its rich flavour and is in high demand, especially in international markets.

Tea growers in Dharamshala are hoping for a change in weather conditions so that the tea leaves can thrive and they can offer good-quality tea to the market. (PTI)

