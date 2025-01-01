Happy New Year 2025: Devotees Throng Shirdi Sai Darbar On New Year's Eve

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Shirdi: Lakhs of Sai devotees thronged Sai Darbar in Shirdi on Tuesday night bidding farewell to 2024 and welcoming a new year, temple authorities said.

To begin the new year with the darshan of Sai, a large number of devotees were seen on the premises of the Sai temple at midnight. Those who could not enter the temple were blessed by taking the darshan of Sai Samadhi temple as well as Sai on the LCD screen. All welcomed the new year with the chanting of Sai's name.

State Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and his wife were also present at the temple. The Sai temple was kept open for darshan all night with lakhs of devotees coming to have darshan.  Devotees stood in queues for hours to make their New Year's resolutions with Sai Baba as a witness.

A large number of devotees had also gathered in front of Dwarkamai in Shirdi. They began the new year by chanting Sai Bhajans and chanting Sai's praises as soon as the clock struck twelve. 

