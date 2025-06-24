Devotees Continue To Flock To Kamakhya Temple On Third Day Of Ambubachi Mela

Guwahati: Lakhs of devotees from across the country, and many from abroad, continue to throng the Kamakhya temple, atop the Nilachal hill in Guwahati on the third day of the annual 'Ambubachi Mela', which began on Sunday. The mela is held over four days every June, during which the temple doors remain closed, coinciding with the ritualistic menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya.

The doors are closed to mark 'prabritti', and reopened to signify 'nribritti'. 'Prabritti' is believed to mark the beginning of the goddess's menstrual period, while 'Nribritti' signals its end. Devotees describe visiting the temple during the Ambubachi Mela as a deeply spiritual and unique experience.

A devotee, Kamal Kishore Rai, said, "There is a unique significance in coming to the Maa's Durbar. Maa's energy present here during the three days of Ambubachi Mela is truly extraordinary. The devotees who come here alone can understand this experience. Maa Kamakhya is one of the ten Shakti Peeths. Her compassion is boundless, it is incomparable; those who compare are wrong. She is Jagat Janani (creator of the world), Jagat Maiyya (mother of the world) – Jagdamba herself. Those who come here find that all their sufferings disappear."

The Ambubachi Mela symbolises and celebrates fertility and womanhood.