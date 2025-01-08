WATCH: Dense Fog and Biting Cold Disrupt Travel Plans across North India

Delhi: Dense fog, low visibility and chilling weather conditions once again threw general life out of gear in Delhi and other parts of North India. The train services were also disrupted with passengers facing considerable delays at the New Delhi Railway Station. The national capital received an orange weather warning as visibility was reduced to zero at Palam Airport.

Padam, a porter, said that they were left with not much work as the trains were running late due to severe cold. "What can we do? We are warming ourselves near this bonfire. We do not have much work," he said. Raj, a passenger from Faridabad, said he wanted to go back home, but he had missed his train. "There is no other train available. We want to go back. It is very cold as well. I asked around at the enquiry booth, but we have not been given any proper information."

The weather department's 7-day forecast predicted that minimum temperatures will continue to dip through the week, potentially falling to 5 degrees Celsius by Friday. Over 300 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday due to low visibility conditions. The winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir also experienced dense fog, with visibility at Jammu Airport dropping to zero early in the morning. Meanwhile, most parts of Kashmir recorded a temperature above the freezing point.

The Jammu and Kashmir Mechanical Engineering Department resumed snow clearance operations on Mughal Road. Frigid temperatures caused discomfort for many in Uttarakhand, particularly for visitors from warmer regions. Commuters at Dehradun's interstate bus stand braved the cold wrapped in blankets as they waited for their buses. (with PTI inputs)