Delhi To Ban Refueling Of Over 15 Years Old Vehicles On April 1

The newly formed BJP government in Delhi has announced that vehicles over 15 years old will be banned from refueling at petrol pumps after March 31 to reduce air pollution. After a key meeting with officials on air pollution measures, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa made the announcement.

The Delhi Minister said, "We are installing gadgets at petrol pumps, and approximately 80 per cent of the petrol pumps have already been equipped with them. By March 31, 100 per cent of petrol pumps will have these gadgets. After that, we will identify vehicles that are 15 years old, and they will not be provided with any fuel.”

Vaibhav Kaushik, CEO and co-founder of Nawgati, said, "The system is very straightforward. Cameras are installed at the pump, and these cameras read the license plate. A photo is taken at the entry point, and the license plate is read from the photo. All this processing happens on a processor."

"Now, what happens is that if a vehicle is 15 years old, whether it's diesel or petrol, an announcement is made on the speaker so that the attendant can refuse to provide fuel to that vehicle," he added.

Nishchal Singhania, President of the Delhi Petrol Association, said, "Not all the details come to us. As I said, we just get a pop-up that indicates whether the vehicle has a valid PUC certificate. Then, the owner's details are captured by the system, and an SMS is sent to the customer."

"We are not privy to any of the customer’s details; we are only capturing the vehicle number and receiving information about whether it has a valid PUC certificate. Now, it will also indicate whether the vehicle is 15 years old or not," Singhania added.