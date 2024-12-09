Delhi's 'Oxygen Man' Pankaj Kumar Leads Cleanup Drive At Kalindi Kunj Ghat To Protect Yamuna River

New Delhi: Pankaj Kumar, popularly known as Delhi’s "Oxygen Man," continues his unwavering commitment to environmental conservation. Recently, he led his Earth Warrior Volunteer Group in a cleanup drive at Kalindi Kunj Ghat, a bustling area along the Yamuna River.

A former IAS aspirant, Kumar left his job in 2022 to dedicate himself entirely to protecting the environment, transforming his vision into impactful action.

Speaking to the media, Pankaj said, "Right now, our main campaign focuses on STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) and the 2015 policy for sewage plant upgrades, specifically the 10 BOD and 10 CSS (Combined Sewer Systems) standards. We visit all the STPs across the country to assess their performance."

"If they treat sewage effectively, we commend them; if not, we report it. This helps improve the quality of treatment at these plants. If untreated sewage is managed better, the condition of the Yamuna, which currently looks like sewage, will improve."

The cleanup drive, focused on restoring the area's natural beauty, is part of the Earth Warrior Volunteer Group's broader mission to inspire Delhi residents to care for and maintain the Kalindi Kunj Ghat.

Earth Warrior Volunteer, Vikram Sethi said, "Less waste comes from the flowing water, but the people who perform puja leave the waste behind. So, I just want to ask the people when you come here to do puja, why don’t you clean the place after you finish?"

Under Pankaj Kumar’s leadership, the Earth Warrior Volunteer Group has been driving impactful environmental initiatives since 2017, inspiring hundreds to join their mission.