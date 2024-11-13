Delhi: First Dense Fog Of Season Drops Visibility At Airport, Several Flights Affected

Delhi witnessed its first dense fog of the season on Wednesday morning, with visibility hitting zero at the airport. As many as ten flights were diverted and several were delayed as the conditions impacted operations, according to officials.

According to scientists at the India Meteorological Department, the fog is not a sudden phenomenon and started in Punjab a couple of days ago.

Dr Soma Sen Roy, Senior Scientist, IMD, said, "This has happened because there has been a change in the wind direction. For the past four or five days we were having easterlies and southerlies wind flow, because of which a little bit of moisture was coming in, but now the winds have changed to northwesterly because of which there has been some fall in minimum temperatures"

"The dense fog conditions are likely to continue over north India, that is, over North Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, North Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and some districts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next two to three days. In this, very dense fog is also likely over Punjab during the next two days, that is, on the 14th and 15th. We are expecting dense fog over the area that I mentioned during the next three days, that is, on the 14th, 15th, and 16th," Sen added.

