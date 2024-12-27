Delhi: Art Exhibition Showcases Sculptures Of Diverse Styles By Master Artists

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

An ongoing exhibition of sculptures titled 'Forces of Imagination', at the India Habitat Centre is captivating art enthusiasts in the national capital. Organised by the Delhi Art Society in collaboration with 'Calcutta Sculptors', the exhibition showcases over 100 sculptures created by 14 artists, including both established masters and emerging talents.

The artworks are crafted from a wide range of materials, including bronze, marble, stainless steel, wood, and aluminium, showcasing the creativity of the sculptors. According to the organisers, the exhibition focuses on the tactile and transformative nature of sculpture, showcasing the importance of materials such as marble, bronze, and stainless steel in public art.

President of Delhi Art Society, Neeraj Gupta said, "We have a blend of wonderful thought-provoking art forms from all the major regions of India and all the artists here have tried to attain peak in the three most important materials of sculpting, that is marble, bronze and stainless steel, which are not only important from the sculpting point of view but are also the only materials which are of importance for public art."

The exhibition also aims to elevate the sculptural art scene in India to new heights by exploring these mediums in innovative ways. Art critics have expressed their admiration for the exhibition, praising its impact and highlighting the skilful use of materials by the sculptors.

