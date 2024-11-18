Heritage Beckons: Darjeeling's Iconic Toy Train Service Resumes After Four-month Shutdown

New Jalpaiguri: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) restarted its iconic toy train services from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling on Sunday, after being suspended for over four months due to landslides. The 87-kilometre route had been out of operation since July 5, as landslides damaged tracks between Sukna and Kurseong.

Surendra Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager of Katihar, explained that Darjeeling's geography, combined with heavy rainfall, makes landslides a recurring issue. Efforts are underway to renovate the old tracks and address gradient and other infrastructure challenges. 

Tourists expressed excitement at the resumption, emphasising the unique experience the toy train offers. "The views, local food, and the journey itself are unmatched. It's a great boost for tourism," said Dhananjay Samal, a tourist from Odisha. Rahul Bhat from Madhya Pradesh added, "I have been waiting to ride the toy train. This is the best way to experience Darjeeling."

For international visitors, the train holds historical and cultural significance. Australian tourist Josephine Creswell, whose grandfather served as DHR's general manager a century ago, noted the railway's transformative impact on the region's economy. 

Built between 1879 and 1881, the DHR earned UNESCO World Heritage status in 1999. This year marks the silver jubilee of that designation. (With PTI Inputs)

Last Updated : 17 minutes ago

