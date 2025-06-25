Dara Harwan Farmers Hit Hard By Water Shortage As Heatwave Grips Jammu And Kashmir

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 25, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST

1 Min Read

Srinagar: Farmers in Check Dara, on the outskirts of Srinagar, are grappling with a sever water crisis as natural sources and irrigation canals have dried up far earlier than usual. Farmers struggle with severe water shortage as canals dry up rapidly under blistering heat. Lush paddy fields once thrives here but now land lies barren with deep cracks spreading slowly under extremely harsh sunlight.Rising temperatures and a lack of snowfall are being blamed for the worsening water crisis, threatening the farmers’ only source of livelihood.

Bashir Ahmed Reshi, a local farmer said there was almost no snowfall this year. Snowfall was quite heavy last year and we faced no major issues with water supply subsequently. Everything has been utterly desiccated by sweltering heat this year. Abdul Rashid Ganie reiterated concern saying temperatures have risen significantly. Remaining snow has melted completely now. 

"The land, crops, even cattle are suffering. Paddy fields shrivelled up despite frantic rescue attempts," Nazir Ahmed said underscoring woes of sweltering climate. (with PTI inputs)

DARA HARWAN WATER SHORTAGECHECK DARAWATER SHORTAGE IN JAMMU

