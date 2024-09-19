'Dabba Calling': New International Extortion Tactic Challenges Police in Northern India

'Dabba Calling': New International Extortion Tactic Challenges Police in Northern India (PTI)

New Delhi: Police in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi are grappling with a new extortion technique known as 'Dabba Calling', employed by international gangsters. This method involves a three-step process: an extortion call is initiated via the Internet, followed by a second call to the gang leader. Both calls are placed on speaker mode, allowing the kingpin to communicate while evading detection. 

Cybersecurity expert Pavan Duggal explains that this technique operates behind virtual private networks (VPNs), complicating law enforcement efforts to trace calls. Gangsters like Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara use this method to target builders, businessmen, cable operators, and politicians. 

The use of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls and layered VPNs further obscure the identities of those involved, making it challenging for authorities to connect the dots. Duggal said that existing cybersecurity tools are insufficient to tackle the complexities of 'Dabba Calling', as service providers often refuse to disclose details due to jurisdictional issues. 

As this tactic gains traction, law enforcement agencies face significant hurdles in combating the rise of 'Dabba Calling' and ensuring public safety.

