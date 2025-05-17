Tamil Nadu: Cuddalore Man Achieves Lifelong Dream Of Passing 10th At 70

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 17, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST

1 Min Read

The average person dreams of retiring, living a quiet life, and spending time with family at the age of 70. Kodhandaraman is no average man. His aspirations were crushed in 6th grade when he tragically lost his parents and was forced to quit school. Encouraged by his son, Kodhandaraman went back over half a century later to resume what he left unfinished. The recently announced 10th standard Tamil Nadu State Board examination declared the 70-year-old resident of Cuddalore had passed all his subjects and Kodhandaraman was rightfully overjoyed after receiving this news. Kodhandaraman was unable to clear all his subjects in his previous attempt in 2024. He had dreamt his whole life of accomplishing this feat of receiving the basic educational qualification. He did not let failure dampen his spirit and worked hard this time around to clear every single one of his papers.

"Everyone should study, get placed well, take care of their families, and contribute to society," advocated Kodhandaraman. The man serves as a living example that it is never too late to do what you want and will inspire many more to follow in his path. 

