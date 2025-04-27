Japan: Crowds Flock To See Wisteria Trees In Full Bloom

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 27, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST

Thousands of people visit Ashikaga Flower Park north of Tokyo to admire over 350 wisteria trees in full bloom. Some of the trees are over 100 years old. A park visitor, Brittany Nichole, said that seeing all these flowers in bloom is completely different. Brittany Nichole said, "Seeing all of the flowers in bloom is completely different. Like it's gorgeous, it's beautiful. I honestly feel there are no words to describe how nice it is out here."

Another visitor, Desiree Aleisha, expressed her excitement, stating that it was a lifetime kind of experience. Desiree said, "I was telling you, when we went to the one, like the big, big famous Wisteria, it's like one of the oldest in the world, I was like starting to, I could feel myself starting to tear up because it's so, I don't know, such once in a lifetime kind of experience, so. Yeah, I was almost crying."

Sonia Paul, another park visitor, said, "They, you know, make scented pillows of wisteria or key chains of wisteria or wisteria ice cream. Yeah, it's nice because flowers are fleeting, right? And so it's a moment to celebrate them right now."

