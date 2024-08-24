Crocodile Captured After 6-Hour Operation in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal

Jogulamba Gadwala (Telengana): A crocodile wandered into a cotton field at Maldakal Mandal centre in Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana, leaving forest officials scrambling from one end to another for six hours before they managed to capture the reptile.

The unexpected encounter left farm labourers in shock when they spotted the large reptile on Friday. The local police and forest officials arrived at the scene upon receiving the distress call from the farmers. Initial attempts to capture the crocodile failed as the creature slipped into a nearby well on the farm. Authorities employed a net to trap the reptile, but the task proved difficult due to the well's depth and the crocodile's movements. The team then drained water from the well using engines. After several hours of persistent effort, the water level was sufficiently lowered, and the crocodile, weighing approximately two quintals (200 kilograms), was successfully captured.

The captured crocodile was then safely released into the Jurala reservoir, ensuring both the safety of the animal and the local community.