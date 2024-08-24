Crocodile Captured After 6-Hour Operation in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

thumbnail
Crocodile Captured After Six-Hour Operation in Telengana's Jogulamba Gadwala (ETV Bharat)

Jogulamba Gadwala (Telengana): A crocodile wandered into a cotton field at Maldakal Mandal centre in Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana, leaving forest officials scrambling from one end to another for six hours before they managed to capture the reptile. 

The unexpected encounter left farm labourers in shock when they spotted the large reptile on Friday. The local police and forest officials arrived at the scene upon receiving the distress call from the farmers. Initial attempts to capture the crocodile failed as the creature slipped into a nearby well on the farm. Authorities employed a net to trap the reptile, but the task proved difficult due to the well's depth and the crocodile's movements. The team then drained water from the well using engines. After several hours of persistent effort, the water level was sufficiently lowered, and the crocodile, weighing approximately two quintals (200 kilograms), was successfully captured.

The captured crocodile was then safely released into the Jurala reservoir, ensuring both the safety of the animal and the local community.

TAGGED:

JOGULAMBA GADWALATELENGANA CROCODILE CAPTUREJURALA RESERVOIRCROCODILE CAPTURE OPERATIONCROCODILE CAPTURED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

13 Dead, 4.5 Million Affected By Bangladesh Floods

13 Dead, 4.5 Million Affected By Bangladesh Floods

1 Min Read

Aug 23, 2024

Nepal Teen Eyes Record For Climbing World's Highest Mountains

Nepal Teen Eyes Record For Climbing World's Highest Mountains

1 Min Read

Aug 23, 2024

A new volcano erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland on August 22, 2024, spewing hot lava into the air in the sixth eruption to hit the region since December 2023, authorities said.

Watch: Volcano Erupts In Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, Sixth Since December

1 Min Read

Aug 23, 2024

Family wears 25 Kg gold during Tirumala Darshan

WATCH: Pune Businessman's Family Wears 25 Kg Gold to Take Darshan at Tirumala Temple

1 Min Read

Aug 23, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.