Cricket Fans Celebrate In Mumbai After India Won T20 World Cup 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Rohit Sharma-led India won the T20 World Cup 2024 by outplaying South Africa in the summit clash played at Barbados.

Fans across the country and in megacity celebrated the team's win. A large number of cricket buffs and fans gathered at the Marine Drive in south Mumbai and celebrated the team's come-from-behind victory orchestrated by the bowlers. India won the T20 World Cup after 17 years and the fans raised the slogans in favour of the Men in Blue.

Marine Drive, which is also known as the Queen's Necklace, is a special place in Mumbai and for Mumbaikars. The atmosphere at the Marine Drive had become festive.

A fan Yogesh Joshi, who was at the Marine Drive said, "It is an extremely joyous occasion for a cricket fanatic like me. India's long wait for an ICC Trophy has finally ended and the team which was unbeaten in the tournament, deserved to emerge triumphant."

Cricket lovers also took to the streets in Worli, Lower Parli, Jogeshwari and Shivaji Park in central Mumbai to celebrate.