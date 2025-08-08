Corbett National Park Celebrates 89 Years Of Wildlife Conservation

Ramnagar: Corbett National Park, India's first and Asia's oldest national park, completed 89 years on August 8. Established in 1936 as Hailey National Park, it was later renamed Corbett National Park in 1957 in honour of conservationist Jim Corbett. Initially spanning 324 square kilometres, its area expanded to 520 square kilometres in 1966 and now covers 1,288.31 square km, including the Sona River Wildlife Sanctuary.

The park is the birthplace of Project Tiger, launched in 1973, and remains a global symbol of tiger conservation. According to its Director, Dr Saket Badola, Corbett hosts around 260 tigers, the highest in any reserve worldwide, with unmatched tiger density. It is also home to elephants, leopards, crocodiles, rare birds, and diverse flora and fauna.

Eco-tourism here sustains thousands of locals through guiding, homestays, safaris, and handicrafts. On its 89th Foundation Day, the administration announced plans to reduce human-wildlife conflict, enhance community participation, promote sustainable tourism, use advanced technology like drones, and strengthen research and rescue centres.

A local guide said, "Tourism here is not just income, it is our way of preserving the forest for future generations."