Gujarat Gets 'Cool Bus Stop' To Beat The Heat

A ‘Cool Bus Stop’ has been set up at the Lal Darwaza bus terminal in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to provide relief from the scorching summer heat. The bus stop features a high-pressure mist cooling system, which releases tiny water droplets that absorb heat, lowering temperatures by 6-7 degrees.

Additionally, 'khus' curtains made from dried vetiver grass enhance natural cooling, making the space even more comfortable for commuters.

Pratibha Jain, Mayor of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, said, "A cooling station has been set up at the Lal Darwaza terminal by Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service in collaboration with Gujarat Mahila Seva Trust. This is the first initiative of its kind. Through this system, people will get relief from the heat and it will also help in reducing various heat-related illnesses."

With over 3,000 commuters passing through daily, the cooling system is seen as a much-needed upgrade to the busy bus stop. Many commuters have thanked the authorities for the initiative, which offers relief from the summer heat, with calls for similar facilities at bus stops across the city.

Arun, a resident of Ahmedabad who is a daily commuter, said: "It's really good what they have done. Whoever has done this, it's a great initiative. It's good for the people here and the children too. What happens is, the temperature will reduce by 4-5 degrees and if someone has to stand in the sun and the bus doesn't arrive on time, they won’t have any difficulty standing. There will be no trouble, and the temperature will be reduced by 4-5 degrees. This will also create a good environment here. People will enjoy walking around here. It's really good, whatever has been done is excellent."

Vinod Rajpal, another resident also lauded the authorities for the initiative "It's also good for everyone, especially patients, elderly people, and labourers who travel by bus after work. It's a great facility for the middle and lower classes. If such facilities are provided at every bus stop, it will be even better."