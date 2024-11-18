Maha Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media In Mumbai

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations and conduct a caste-based survey in the country. “Caste census is the biggest issue before us and we will get it done; it is our central pillar,” Gandhi said at a press conference in Mumbai. Gandhi described the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections as a battle of ideologies, and a fight between a few billionaires and the poor.The Congress leader said that Rs 7 lakh crore projects including Foxconn and Airbus were shifted to Gujarat from Maharashtra. This led to youth in Maharashtra losing out on jobs, he added. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will protect the interests of the people of Maharashtra, he said.

