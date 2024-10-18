thumbnail

Colombian Navy Dives Into Pacific Island To Clean Up The Ocean

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Gorgona Island (Colombia): A group of Colombian Navy divers clean up the waters of Gorgona National Natural Park, an island in the Pacific Ocean, where they estimate they removed about 40 tons of waste this year alone. 

"Much of this garbage has been accumulating in Gorgona's facilities for more than four years," says Hector Valencia, director of the Gorgona National Natural Park. 

Maria Garces, Lieutenant Commander, Chief of the Diving and Rescue Department of the ARC Naval Base said, "We have been able to conduct beach and underwater cleanup days to remove industrial and artisanal fishing nets, thereby protecting or preventing marine species from becoming entangled in these nets."

Director of Gorgona National Natural Park, Hector Valencia said, "Much of this waste has been accumulating in the Gorgona facilities for more than four years. Add to this all the other waste that is naturally generated on the island and all the waste, especially the waste from the Palmeras beach -- which represents more than 90% of the glass, bottles and plastics that arrive on the island with the tides and the sea."

