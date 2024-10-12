thumbnail

Colombia: A Bear Wanders An Arid Landscape Amid Bogota's Water Crisis

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bogota (Colombia): A disoriented spectacled bear wanders through an arid landscape that was once abundant with water, in the hills above Bogota, the Colombian capital, which is facing a severe water crisis. 

The video, posted on X by Acueducto, the company that manages Bogota's water supply, shows the black-furred bear standing on its hind legs to peer into the distance of the now barren terrain.

"He needs water too. And he needs us to keep consuming responsibly," the company posts, highlighting that Bogotá has faced water rationing since April, due to the extremely low levels of the reservoirs that serve its eight million residents. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BEAR WANDERSARID LANDSCAPECOLOMBIABOGOTA WATER CRISISBOGOTA WATER CRISIS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

In War-Torn Khan Yunis, Gazans Are Committed To Preserving Palestinian Heritage

In War-Torn Khan Yunis, Gazans Are Committed To Preserving Palestinian Heritage

1 Min Read

Oct 12, 2024

As Mullaperiyar Dam turns 129, Debate Over Its Safety Rages On

As Mullaperiyar Dam turns 129, Debate Over Its Safety Rages On

1 Min Read

Oct 12, 2024

The Sacred Grain: Wayanad's Centuries-Old Rice Worship

The Sacred Grain: Wayanad's Centuries-Old Rice Worship

1 Min Read

Oct 12, 2024

Peruvian Women Beekeepers Determined To Save Bees Die From Impact Of Climate Change

Peruvian Women Beekeepers Determined To Save Bees Die From Impact Of Climate Change

1 Min Read

Oct 11, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.