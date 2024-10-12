Colombia: A Bear Wanders An Arid Landscape Amid Bogota's Water Crisis

Bogota (Colombia): A disoriented spectacled bear wanders through an arid landscape that was once abundant with water, in the hills above Bogota, the Colombian capital, which is facing a severe water crisis.

The video, posted on X by Acueducto, the company that manages Bogota's water supply, shows the black-furred bear standing on its hind legs to peer into the distance of the now barren terrain.

"He needs water too. And he needs us to keep consuming responsibly," the company posts, highlighting that Bogotá has faced water rationing since April, due to the extremely low levels of the reservoirs that serve its eight million residents.