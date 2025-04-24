Cloistered Nuns Pray For Pope Francis In Brazil

Cloistered nuns of the Order of the Immaculate Conception prayed for Pope Francis in the chapel of the convent known as Mosteiro de Macaubas in Santa Luzia, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. One of these contemplative nuns, who live under the Papal cloister and follow the rules established by the Holy See, spoke about the importance of Pope Francis and shared her hopes for the next Pope, who is yet to be chosen. "If He (God) took this father from us, he will also give us another, according to his heart and not according to my will," she shared optimistically.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, better known as Pope Francis served as the sovereign of the Catholic Church for 12 long years. Succeeding Pope Benedict XVI, he was elected into the papacy in 2012. During this time, he made quite a few revolutionary changes in the Catholic Church, such as welcoming the LGBTQ+ community and giving women the power to vote in Vatican meetings.

Until a new Pope is elected, the Camerlengo or Chamberlain will take over the administrative and financial duties. The Papal elections are expected to take place 15-20 days after the days of mourning are completed.