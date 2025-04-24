Cloistered Nuns Pray For Pope Francis In Brazil

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST

1 Min Read

Cloistered nuns of the Order of the Immaculate Conception prayed for Pope Francis in the chapel of the convent known as Mosteiro de Macaubas in Santa Luzia, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. One of these contemplative nuns, who live under the Papal cloister and follow the rules established by the Holy See, spoke about the importance of Pope Francis and shared her hopes for the next Pope, who is yet to be chosen. "If He (God) took this father from us, he will also give us another, according to his heart and not according to my will," she shared optimistically.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, better known as Pope Francis served as the sovereign of the Catholic Church for 12 long years. Succeeding Pope Benedict XVI, he was elected into the papacy in 2012. During this time, he made quite a few revolutionary changes in the Catholic Church, such as welcoming the LGBTQ+ community and giving women the power to vote in Vatican meetings.
Until a new Pope is elected, the Camerlengo or Chamberlain will take over the administrative and financial duties. The Papal elections are expected to take place 15-20 days after the days of mourning are completed.  

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NUNS PRAY FOR POPE FRANCISPOPE FRANCIS DEATHPOPE DEATHNEXT POPE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Pink Apricot Blossoms Blanket Snowy Fields In Pakistan's North

Pink Apricot Blossoms Blanket Snowy Fields In Pakistan's North

April 23, 2025 at 3:36 PM IST
Built Without Cement, Standing Through Centuries: The Story Of Kaudsi’s 300-Year-Old Mansion

Built Without Cement, Standing Through Centuries: The Story Of Kaudsi’s 300-Year-Old Mansion

April 22, 2025 at 4:30 PM IST
'AC Cave' In Nainital Helps Tourists Beat The Heat

'AC Cave' In Nainital Helps Tourists Beat The Heat

April 22, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST
Gold Cost Leaves Jewellers Lost, Sees New Peak

Gold Cost Leaves Jewellers Lost, Hits New Peak

April 21, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.