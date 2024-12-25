Christmas Celebrations Across India: Churches Glow With Festivity And Prayers

Gulmarg: Churches across India are brimming with prayers and festivities on Christmas. Adorned with sparkling Christmas trees, glowing stars, and cribs, these places of worship have transformed into magical havens for devotees and tourists alike.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Tourism Department organised a special prayer ceremony at the historic St. Mary's Church in Guilmar. Devotees attended Mass, sang hymns, and Christmas carols, celebrating the spirit of the season. Raja Yaqoob, Director of tourism, emphasised that Christmas celebrations are a key part of the region's tourism efforts, with the major function taking place in Gulmarg each year.

While the event saw a large gathering of locals and tourists, some attendees expressed disappointment over the lack of heavy snowfall, which is typically associated with a 'White Christmas'. Roy, a devotee from Kerala, mentioned, "We have heard a lot about Kashmir's White Christmas, but it hasn't snowed heavily. Nonetheless, the celebrations are wonderful."

Others like Ruksana from Srinagar, cherished the tradition of visiting Gulmarg's church every year, highlighting the community spirit.

In Lucknow, St Joseph's Cathedral was beautifully decorated for Christmas. Father Robert Rodriguez shared, "We prepare for Christmas four weeks in advance, celebrating both in Hindi and English." While Christmas has Christian origins, it has become a secular celebration of joy and unity worldwide, transcending religious boundaries and bringing people together. (With PTI Inputs)