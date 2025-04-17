China Blow Off Boeing Deal, India Can Capitalise

The aftermath of the Trump Tariffs has been significant in every industry, and the aviation sector is no exception. The trade war has resulted in Beijing halting its airlines from taking deliveries of Boeing aircraft. US President Donald Trump himself confirmed on Tuesday that China has backed out of the "big Boeing deal" in a post on Truth Social.

Aviation experts believe that this might be a good opportunity for India to take advantage of. The Chairman of the Aviation and Tourism Committee of Indian Chamber of Commerce, Subhash Goyal, believes that India must capitalise on this situation as quickly as possible.

Other experts propose a more patient approach, taking into account how volatile the market is under the Trump administration, with the frequent tariff changes. Ajay Singh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Spicejet, also agrees with the wait-and-watch tactic but declares, "To the extent that we can take advantage of what has happened, of course we will do." Air India Express and Akasa are both expecting deliveries of Boeing aircraft and could benefit from the current circumstances.