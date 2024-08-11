Children Play In Delhi Rains

New Delhi: People got relief from the heat due to a downpour on Sunday morning in parts of Delhi including Sector 23 in the Rohini area. It was a fun morning for the children, who played in the rain.

However, there was waterlogging in the streets of the national capital, due to rains. Rains also lashed the national capital on Saturday night. There was waterlogging in many areas. People faced problems due to waterlogging in areas like Bindapur, Matiala, Uttam Nagar, and Janakpuri.

A large part of a five-decade-old Peepal tree fell in the Tilak Nagar area after the downpour. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi for Sunday.