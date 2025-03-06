Ahead Of Holi, Chhattisgarh University Students Make Eco-Friendly Gulal

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 7:55 PM IST

Bilaspur: Students at Guru Ghasidas Central University are embracing an innovative initiative under the Swavalambi Chhattisgarh Yojana, producing herbal gulal for Holi using natural ingredients like beetroot, spinach, and red amaranth.

A team of 20 students invested Rs 20,000- Rs 25,000 to produce two quintals of gulal in four high-demand colours, including green, pink, yellow, and skin tone. This initiative not only promotes eco-friendly celebrations but also helps underprivileged students by generating funds for their education.

Student Urmi Verma expressed enthusiasm, stating that making gulal enhances teamwork and skill development. Tushar, another student, shared that Gulal would be distributed within university departments. Raghini Pandey highlights its potential for future business opportunities.

Professor Dilip Kumar explained that the process involves extracting colours, mixing them with arrowroot flour, drying for 2-3 days, grinding, and packing, a process taking around four to five days. Teacher Shashi Kesh emphasised that unlike chemical-based gulal, this herbal variant is skin-friendly and made from naturally sourced flowers and vegetables. (With PTI Inputs)

