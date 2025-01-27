Chhattisgarh Tribal Artist Pandiram Mandavi Gets Padma Shri Award

Pandiram Mandavi, a master woodcarver from Narayanpur, has been honoured with the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to traditional instrument-making and woodcarving.

Dedicated to preserving Bastar's cultural heritage, Pandiram began learning the craft at 15, inheriting the art from his ancestors. His work has earned him acclaim both in India and worldwide.

The Padma Shri Awardee said, "I have been practising this art since I was 15-16 years old. I create wooden idols, combs, and flutes from bamboo. I have exhibited these items across India, in cities and states like Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Kolkata, as well as in a few foreign countries."

As a cultural ambassador, Pandiram has trained over a thousand artisans through workshops, hoping to ensure the continued legacy of this unique art form.

Mandavi added, "I have exhibited items like flutes, idols, combs etc. I have already taught this craft to my children, but my hope is for the new generation to connect with my craft so that it continues to thrive for them."

For his exceptional craftsmanship, Pandiram has been the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Jay Swaminathan Award by the Lalit Kala Akademi, Government of Kerala.

The Chhattisgarh government has also honoured him with the title of Shilpguru in recognition of his contributions to the field of handicrafts.