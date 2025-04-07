Chhattisgarh: CRPF’s 'Free Cycles' Initiative Drives Change In Sukma Village, One Pedal At A Time

Sukma: Daily commutes, once a significant challenge for residents of Lakhpal village in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-affected Sukma district, have become easier thanks to a unique initiative by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The 'Free Cycles' initiative, launched by the CRPF battalion stationed in the region, provides villagers with bicycles free of cost for their everyday travel needs. Six bicycles are stationed at the CRPF camp, available for anyone in need.

"There are six cycles here, which they can take for their use," said Sonu Kumar, a CRPF jawan. "Yes, the cycles remain unlocked. Villagers come, meet us, and take the cycles. After using them, they leave them here," Kumar added. Villagers simply visit the camp, collect a cycle, and ride to their destinations.

"Yes, I got it from the camp, sir," said Madvi Budhu, a local resident. "It is very far, sir. I am coming from Khedwal and going to Palamadgu." Once a Maoist stronghold, Sukma is now witnessing gradual change. (With PTI Inputs)