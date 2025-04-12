Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Huge Crowds Throng Bhadra Maruti For Hanuman Janmotsav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Devotees have been rushing to have the darshan at the Shri Bhadra Maruti Temple, which has an ancient story. The Bhadra Maruti temple, a place of worship for lakhs of devotees in Khultabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, has become a hub of devotion on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav.

The Hanuman Janmotsav ceremony began with enthusiasm at 4 am. Lakhs of devotees are thronging the temple to have darshan. There was a large crowd of dignitaries for the Abhishek Aarti in the morning.

As per the legend, the great king Bhadrasen lived in Khultabad, and he was also a devotee of Lord Shri Rama. One day, he was absorbed in the devotion of Shri Rama and started singing devotional songs. At the same time, while Shri Hanuman was passing through space, he heard a hymn. He immediately descended there and began listening to those melodious songs. After some time, he assumed the yoga posture, which was also called Bhava Samadhi.

When the devotional songs ended, King Bhadrasen saw him and was surprised to see that Shri Hanuman was sleeping. Then the king made a wish for blessings, and the sleeping idol appeared at that place. From that time on, that Maruti was named Bhadra Maruti.

There are three places in the country where Shri Hanuman idol is seen in a sleeping posture. Shri Bhadra Maruti in Khultabad is considered auspicious because the sleeping idol of Shri Hanuman gives blessings to devotees. The other two places with such sleeping idols are Prayagraj and Savali in Madhya Pradesh.

Devotees have started lining up for darshan of Bhadra Maruti since 10 pm on Friday. They are getting darshan after standing in a queue of one kilometer and after an hour and a half. The temple authority has made elaborate arrangements because about 11 lakh devotees will take darshan this year, as per information given by the officials.