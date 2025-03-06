Chattisgarh: Jashpur Tomato Farmers Struggle With Plummeting Prices Amid Decline In Demand

Jashpur: Tomato farmers in Jashpur are facing severe financial distress as prices in the interstate market have drastically fallen. The wholesale rate has dropped to as low as Rs 1 to 2 per Kg, making it nearly impossible for farmers to recover production costs.

Farmer Nand Kumar Nag shared his plight, stating, "We cultivated tomatoes on 2.5 acres, inventing around Rs 2.5-3 lakh, but the current rates make it impossible to even cover the labour costs." Many farmers, unable to bear the harvesting expenses, are leaving their crops in the fields for villagers to take freely.

Ajay Rajput, another farmer, said, "The rates are so low that I am not harvesting the crop. If I pay labourers, I will suffer a total loss." Similarly, Ashish, a local farmer, said, "I have stopped going to the market as I cannot afford to pay for harvesting."

Previously, farmers were earning Rs 200-300 per 50 kg, but the price has now fallen to Rs 50-100, causing widespread distress. With mounting losses, farmers are urging authorities for urgent support to stabilise prices. (With PTI Inputs)