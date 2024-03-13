Hyderabad: Cops Lathi-Charge Ramzan Faithfuls Who Go Crazy over Free Haleem Offer

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police on Tuesday had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd that was gathered at a restaurant in Hyderabad's Malakpet to get free haleem. Sources said that 'Aazebo' restaurant had decided to give free haleem to the public on the first day of Ramazan. However, as the crowd went out of control, which led to a massive traffic jam in the area, the hotel management had to call the police to disperse the crowd. 

Official sources said that the hotel management did not take any permission nor informed the police about the free offer. The restaurant advertised this offer on social media mentioning that they would provide free haleem on the first day of Ramzan from 7 to 8 pm. 

Visuals of the incident show scores of people gathered at the restaurant to get free haleem. The police were seen using lathis to disperse the crowd.  

