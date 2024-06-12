Chandrababu Naidu Swearing-In Livestreaming | PM Modi, Shah Attend Oath Ceremony

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Eknath Shindea nd other dignitaries attended the ceremony.Earlier, Naidu, at a joint meeting of the TDP, the BJP and Janasena legislators, was unanimously elected as NDA leader in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Meanwhile, the Janasena Party (JSP) on June 11 unanimously elected its chief, Pawan Kalyan, as the leader of the Legislative Party.Naidu, who addressed a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) organised to elect the Legislature Party leader on June 11, said “Construction of the Capital city in Amaravati and completion of Polavaram projects are among the major priorities of the government. We have to take up the interlinking of rivers too and ensure irrigation water for every acre in the State. There is no room for demolitions and vindictive politics."