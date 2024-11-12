Chandigarh Ranks Among India's Most Polluted Cities With AQI In 'Very Poor' Category

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

With an Air Quality Index well over 300 for the past several days, Chandigarh now ranks among the top ten most polluted cities in India. An AQI between 301 and 400 is categorised as 'very poor,' according to Central Pollution Control Board norms.

Director of the Environment Department in Chandigarh, TC Nautiyal said, "Currently the AQI of Chandigarh is 330-340 and this is considered a 'very poor' category. For the last 4-5 days the AQI has been going over 300 like 320, 340 like that. It looks like till the time rain and winds don't favour till then the chances of AQI to get reduced is less."

Experts attribute the deteriorating air quality to stubble burning and local factors like dust from construction activities, which are compounded during the winter months.

"The issue of stubble burning is ongoing, and this particular time of weather conditions is when the air doesn't move, air doesn't roll much, and the speed of wind is less. Yesterday, we had a meeting with Municipal Cooperation, they received an order to do wet sweeping on roads at night to reduce the roadside dust," Nautiyal added.

On Monday, Chandigarh recorded an AQI of 331 at 7 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer App, which provides hourly updates.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AQICHANDIGARHMOST POLLUTED CITIESAQI

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Snow clearance operation on the Zojila Pass

Snow Clearance Is Being Done At Zojila Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway

1 Min Read

Nov 12, 2024

Explained: What Does Trump's Win Mean For Russia-Ukraine War?

Explained: What Does Trump's Win Mean For Russia-Ukraine War?

1 Min Read

Nov 11, 2024

No Chemical, Just Fun: Bikaner Entrepreneur's Trendy, Organic Soaps Gain Popularity

Bikaner Entrepreneur's Organic Soaps In Unique Designs Gain Popularity

1 Min Read

Nov 11, 2024

Pampore's Picturesque Saffron Fields Entice Tourists

J&K: Pampore's Picturesque Saffron Fields Entice Tourists

1 Min Read

Nov 10, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.