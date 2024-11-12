Chandigarh Ranks Among India's Most Polluted Cities With AQI In 'Very Poor' Category

With an Air Quality Index well over 300 for the past several days, Chandigarh now ranks among the top ten most polluted cities in India. An AQI between 301 and 400 is categorised as 'very poor,' according to Central Pollution Control Board norms.

Director of the Environment Department in Chandigarh, TC Nautiyal said, "Currently the AQI of Chandigarh is 330-340 and this is considered a 'very poor' category. For the last 4-5 days the AQI has been going over 300 like 320, 340 like that. It looks like till the time rain and winds don't favour till then the chances of AQI to get reduced is less."

Experts attribute the deteriorating air quality to stubble burning and local factors like dust from construction activities, which are compounded during the winter months.

"The issue of stubble burning is ongoing, and this particular time of weather conditions is when the air doesn't move, air doesn't roll much, and the speed of wind is less. Yesterday, we had a meeting with Municipal Cooperation, they received an order to do wet sweeping on roads at night to reduce the roadside dust," Nautiyal added.

On Monday, Chandigarh recorded an AQI of 331 at 7 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer App, which provides hourly updates.