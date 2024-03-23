WATCH: Haryana Transport Minister Travels by Roadways Bus for Cabinet Meet, Talks to Passengers

Chandigarh (Haryana) : A lot of excitement prevailed over the first meeting of the Haryana Cabinet meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Saturday after the distribution of departments. Springing a surprise, Transport Minister Aseem Goyal traveled by roadways bus to attend the Cabinet meet. Minister Goyal traveled by bus from Ambala to Chandigarh during which he talked to the passengers and took inputs for making improvements in roadways transport.

A video of the Minister traveling in a roadways bus has also surfaced on social media. In this, he is seen interacting with the passengers and taking their feedback. Departments were distributed to cabinet ministers late in the night. Minister Aseem Goyal has been given independent charge of the departments of Transport and Women and Child Development. Apart from this, Haryana Chief Minister has kept Home Department, Revenue and Disaster Management, Excise and Taxation, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, Information and Public Relations, Language and Culture, Foreign Cooperation, Administration of Justice, Mines and Geology, General Administration, CID, Personnel and training, Raj Bhavan affairs, law and legislative departments. It is said that the strategy of BJP for the current Lok Sabha elections will come up for discussion in the cabinet meeting.