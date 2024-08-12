WATCH: Excess Passengers Stuffed into Bus Trunk at Himachal Pradesh's Chamba; Police Initiate Action

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) : Private bus drivers in Himachal Pradesh are putting the lives of their passengers at risk for the sake of their greed. An alarming case has come to light from Chamba district where the conductor first stuffed the bus with passengers and when there was no more space left inside it, he made the remaining passengers to travel in the bus trunk along with luggage. A video of this incident has raised an alarm among the people. This incident has allegedly taken place on the Chamba-Sahu route. The private bus operators are not hesitating to play with the lives of passengers for making quick money.

In the video that has is being circulated on social media, the bus driver is seen making the passengers sit in the bus rear trunk. Not only this, the viral video also shows the driver collecting fare from the passengers sitting in the bus trunk. At this time, someone made a video of passengers being seated in the bus trunk and uploaded it on social media. Due to this, the video is now going viral on social media. However, the police has taken cognizance of the matter and has also challaned the bus. SP Abhishek Yadav said, "A video of passengers being put in the bus trunk has surfaced. After which the police have challaned this bus. Also, the private bus driver and conductor have been instructed not to take such steps again. Otherwise, the police will take appropriate action in these cases".

Read More