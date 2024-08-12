WATCH: Excess Passengers Stuffed into Bus Trunk at Himachal Pradesh's Chamba; Police Initiate Action

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

thumbnail
Passengers loaded into bus trunk (ETV Bharat)

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) : Private bus drivers in Himachal Pradesh are putting the lives of their passengers at risk for the sake of their greed. An alarming case has come to light from Chamba district where the conductor first stuffed the bus with passengers and when there was no more space left inside it, he made the remaining passengers to travel in the bus trunk along with luggage. A video of this incident has raised an alarm among the people. This incident has allegedly taken place on the Chamba-Sahu route. The private bus operators are not hesitating to play with the lives of passengers for making quick money.

In the video that has is being circulated on social media, the bus driver is seen making the passengers sit in the bus rear trunk. Not only this, the viral video also shows the driver collecting fare from the passengers sitting in the bus trunk. At this time, someone made a video of passengers being seated in the bus trunk and uploaded it on social media. Due to this, the video is now going viral on social media. However, the police has taken cognizance of the matter and has also challaned the bus. SP Abhishek Yadav said, "A video of passengers being put in the bus trunk has surfaced. After which the police have challaned this bus. Also, the private bus driver and conductor have been instructed not to take such steps again. Otherwise, the police will take appropriate action in these cases".

Read More

  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Medicos' Strike Continues For 4th Day, Hospital Services Hit Across Bengal
  2. 'My Mind Will Never Say He Has Done Anything,' Says Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Accused's Mother

TAGGED:

HIMACHAL PRADESHBUSTRUNKCHAMBAHIMACHAL BUS TRUNK

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Jaisalmer: High Alert On International Border Ahead Of Independence Day

Jaisalmer: High Alert On International Border Ahead Of Independence Day

1 Min Read

Aug 11, 2024

AAP moves to new office in New Delhi

AAP Moves To New Party Office In New Delhi

1 Min Read

Aug 11, 2024

Children play in Delhi rains which bring relief from heat

Children Play In Delhi Rains

1 Min Read

Aug 11, 2024

Naxal terror funding in Chhattisgarh

WATCH: Naxal Terror Funding in Chhattisgarh; Mohla Manpur Police Arrested 5 Maoist Associates

2 Min Read

Aug 10, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Tamil Nadu Woman Auto Driver Raji's Noble Gesture For Wayanad Landslide Victims Wins Hearts

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.