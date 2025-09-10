Ceramic Waste To Art: ‘Anokhi Duniya’ Park To Open In UP's Khurja

Bulandshahr: From a giant Dalmatian sculpture to a towering table lamp and even a children’s slide shaped like a teacup, quirky landmarks fill a unique park in Khurja, in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district.

What makes them stand out is that each installation is made entirely from ceramic waste, turning discarded material into vibrant art. Called “Anokhi Duniya”, the park has been developed by the Bulandshahr-Khurja Development Authority to give the city’s famed ceramic industry a new identity.

Spread across two acres, the park showcases intricate artworks crafted from shattered jugs, cups, kettles, and other ceramic fragments. A team of artists and workers spent nearly a year transforming this discarded waste into striking installations designed to draw visitors in.



According to Dr Ankur Lathur, Vice President, Bulandshahr - Khurja Development Authority, "About six artisans and 120 workers worked in making the park. Around 80 tonnes of waste have been used to make the park. The park was completed within one year." According to officials, the park, set to become a new landmark in the city, will open to the public by the end of September. (With inputs from agencies).