WATCH: Car Hits Little Girl Playing on Road along with Her Mother in Noida; Victim Critical

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

thumbnail
Girl critically injured after car hits her in Delhi's Noida. (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi/ Noida : A small girl playing with her mother in front of their house in B Block of Sector 63, Noida was critically by a car. The injured girl has been admitted to Kailash Hospital where her condition remains critical. The video of this entire incident is going viral on social media. The incident was captured on CCTV.

In the video, it can be clearly seen that a woman is sitting on the road outside their house with her child. During this time, a white car arrived there and hit the child. As soon as the child became a victim of the accident, the person in the car stepped out even as a crowd gathered around. The mother of the girl immediately picked up the child and started running here and there in a distraught state. Then people took her to the hospital, where the child is struggling between life and death. The condition of the girl is said to be critical.

Regarding the incident, the police said that a girl had an accident on the intervening night of June 28 and 29 under the police station Sector-63 area. She is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The police received information about the case through social media. Taking immediate cognizance of the incident, the police station-63 has registered a case under various sections and further action is being taken. The vehicle related to the incident has been identified. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused car driver.

Read More

  1. Bus-Truck Collision Kills 13 in Karnataka's Haveri District
  2. 1 Killed, 15 Injured As Bus Overturns In Hyderabad, Drunk Driver Taken Into Custody
  3. 2 Devotees Die, 10 Injured As Car Collides With TNSTC Bus In Tiruvannamalai

TAGGED:

DELHIGIRL INJUREDNOIDAACCIDENTDELHI ACCIDENT GIRL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

T20 WC 2024

2024 T20 World Cup Final: People Pray For India's Win Against South Africa

2 Min Read

Jun 29, 2024

India Vs South Africa: Team India Arrive At Babardos Airport Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024 Final

India Vs South Africa: Team India Arrive At Babardos Airport Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024 Final

1 Min Read

Jun 28, 2024

Alligator Babies at Deori Breeding Centre.

WATCH: 200 Alligator Eggs Collected from Chambal River; 181 Babies Come Out at Deori Breeding Centre

3 Min Read

Jun 25, 2024

a

Visually Impaired But Self-Reliant; Man Sells 'Puja Samagri' To Live With Head Held High: WATCH

1 Min Read

Jun 25, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.