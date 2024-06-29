WATCH: Car Hits Little Girl Playing on Road along with Her Mother in Noida; Victim Critical

New Delhi/ Noida : A small girl playing with her mother in front of their house in B Block of Sector 63, Noida was critically by a car. The injured girl has been admitted to Kailash Hospital where her condition remains critical. The video of this entire incident is going viral on social media. The incident was captured on CCTV.

In the video, it can be clearly seen that a woman is sitting on the road outside their house with her child. During this time, a white car arrived there and hit the child. As soon as the child became a victim of the accident, the person in the car stepped out even as a crowd gathered around. The mother of the girl immediately picked up the child and started running here and there in a distraught state. Then people took her to the hospital, where the child is struggling between life and death. The condition of the girl is said to be critical.

Regarding the incident, the police said that a girl had an accident on the intervening night of June 28 and 29 under the police station Sector-63 area. She is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The police received information about the case through social media. Taking immediate cognizance of the incident, the police station-63 has registered a case under various sections and further action is being taken. The vehicle related to the incident has been identified. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused car driver.