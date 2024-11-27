'Burning Sensation In Eyes': Lucknow Gasps For Breath As AQI Dips To 'Poor'

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lucknow dropped into the 'poor' category on Wednesday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board norms. 

As per the 9:30 am report, the city's AQI was reported at 243, according to the CPCB's Sameer app, which provides real-time air quality data. A group of cyclists who ride every morning said that while the situation is better than in Delhi, they could feel the impact of rising pollution on their health.

According to Dr. Neeraj Singh, an Eye Surgeon and cyclist, "See, the condition in Lucknow is better than in Delhi. We are a group of 8-10 cyclists who cycle every morning. However, for the past few days, we have been facing problems due to the fog, smog, and pollution. This has caused breathing difficulties and a burning sensation in our eyes. While we can help control pollution and should contribute to reducing it, the general public should also play a role in this effort."

According to Manoj Kumar Baranwal, Retired Air Force Officer and Cyclist, "For the past week, we have been feeling the pollution, and suddenly the pollution level has risen. The newspaper mentions that the reason for Delhi's pollution is the stubble-burning issue. I think the government should investigate if there is a similar issue here, which could be contributing to the rising pollution. Otherwise, it is disturbing that this is the first time we are experiencing such high levels of pollution and smog in Lucknow, which is causing breathing problems."

The group urged the government to take measures to reduce pollution in the Uttar Pradesh capital, saying that it must not be permitted to deteriorate further.

