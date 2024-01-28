SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar Had a Narrow Escape After Stage Collapses at Party Meeting

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): In a meeting organised in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had a narrow escape after a stage collapsed all of a sudden. Several leaders and party workers, who were standing on the stage fell, following which chaos spread among the locals there.

According to sources, the stage's holding capacity exceeded as more people were standing on it than they should have, which led to collapse. Rajbar suffered minor injuries after the sudden fall. He had travelled to Humayunpur of the Sitapur Assembly for a public meeting. His son Arun Rajbhar was also present on the stage when the freak mishap took place.

In Delhi last night, a stage collapsed killing a woman and injuring 16. This incident took place at the Kalkaji Temple where the stage fell during the Jagran. The police registered a case against the organisers. As per sources, Mata's Jagran was held at Kalkaji Temple, where 1500–1600 people climbed onto a platform made for the organisers and families of VIPs to sit.

Thus, the stage collapsed following which a woman sustained grievous injuries. Immediately, the 45-year-old woman was shifted to Max Hospital in an auto, but doctors said she was brought dead.

A large number of people gathered after coming to know that renowned Bollywood singer B Praak had come to attend the Jagran, according to reports. There was a stampede on the temple premises that claimed the life of the woman.