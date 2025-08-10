Essay Contest 2025

British World War II Aerial Bomb Neutralised In Belgrade

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 10, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST

1 Min Read

Belgrade, Serbia: Authorities in Serbia have successfully removed and neutralised a 500-kilogram British aerial bomb dating back to World War II. The device was discovered at a construction site in the Serbian capital, where it had remained buried and unexploded for more than eight decades.

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said, "It is an aerial bomb manufactured by the Allies, specifically British-made. It dates from a period that is not particularly famous in our country because the bombings in 1944 were carried out by our allies. Belgrade was bombed eight times by the Allies. The bomb has remained there since that period; it did not explode. It weighs 500 kg and contains more than 200 kg of explosives."

The bomb contained over 200 kilograms of explosives, posing a significant risk until its safe disposal. Specialised teams were deployed to carefully remove and neutralise the device, ensuring the safety of residents and workers in the area. (With AFP Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WORLD WAR II AERIAL BOMBWORLD WAR II BOMB NEUTRALISED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

World Yoyo Contest Kicks Off In Prague

World Yoyo Contest Kicks Off In Prague

August 10, 2025 at 3:25 PM IST
Why Some Lionesses In Gir Give Birth to More Cubs Than Others

World Lion Day 2025: Why Some Lionesses In Gir Give Birth to More Cubs Than Others

August 9, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST
Corbett National Park Celebrates 89 Years Of Wildlife Conservation

Corbett National Park Celebrates 89 Years Of Wildlife Conservation

August 8, 2025 at 6:13 PM IST
'A Puzzle Game': Archaeologists In Gabon Dig For Clues To Ancient Human Habitation

'A Puzzle Game': Archaeologists In Gabon Dig For Clues To Ancient Human Habitation

August 6, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.