British World War II Aerial Bomb Neutralised In Belgrade

Belgrade, Serbia: Authorities in Serbia have successfully removed and neutralised a 500-kilogram British aerial bomb dating back to World War II. The device was discovered at a construction site in the Serbian capital, where it had remained buried and unexploded for more than eight decades.

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said, "It is an aerial bomb manufactured by the Allies, specifically British-made. It dates from a period that is not particularly famous in our country because the bombings in 1944 were carried out by our allies. Belgrade was bombed eight times by the Allies. The bomb has remained there since that period; it did not explode. It weighs 500 kg and contains more than 200 kg of explosives."

The bomb contained over 200 kilograms of explosives, posing a significant risk until its safe disposal. Specialised teams were deployed to carefully remove and neutralise the device, ensuring the safety of residents and workers in the area. (With AFP Inputs)