British Royal Photographic Portraits Go On Display In Edinburgh

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 28, 2025, 7:28 PM IST

Edinburgh: A new exhibition at Edinburgh's Holyroodhouse showcases British royal photographic portraits, spanning over a century of royal history. Curated by Alessandro Nasini, "Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography" explores the evolution of royal portraiture from the glamour of the 1920s to the modern-day era, coinciding with King Charles III's 2023 coronation. Nasini highlights the challenges of selecting images from the royal collection, which includes over half a million photographs dating back to the 1840s.

The exhibition focuses on the 20th and 21st centuries, the most dynamic periods for portrait photography. One of Nasini's personal favourites is a 1968 portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Cecil Beaton, depicting her in a more intimate style, shedding royal insignia. The exhibition also features the iconic coronation portraits of Queen Elizabeth II from 1953 and King Charles III from 2023, highlighting the continuity of royal tradition across generations. (With AFP Inputs)

