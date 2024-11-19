Breaking Gender Stereotypes, Rachna Sarate Delivers Food In Rajkot With Her Child On Board

Rajkot: In the bustling streets of Gujarat's Rajkot, Rachna Sarate is breaking stereotypes as a food delivery partner while caring for her young child. With her child seated in front and a delivery bag at the back, she navigates the city, driven by the need to support her family amidst rising inflation. 

Rachna recalls her struggle to find employment that accommodates her child. Rejected from multiple jobs and housekeeping positions because of her child, she turned to food delivery and joined Zomato. 

"My husband alone could not manage the household expenses. Inflation is so high, and we need to save for our child's future. That is when I decided to work," she says. 

Rachna's journey has not been without challenges. Safety concerns deter her from working night shifts, and scepticism from customers about a female delivery partner has been another hurdle. "Some customers would not open their doors to take calls because they could not believe a woman was delivering food," she shares. 

Earning around Rs 18,000 a month, Rachna remains undeterred. Her message to women is clear: "No work is small. People may talk, but you have to live your life. Be self-reliant." (With PTI Inputs) 

