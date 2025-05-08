Border Residents Along LoC In Jammu Shifted To Safer Locations, Amid Shelling By Pakistan

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 5:03 PM IST

1 Min Read

Rajouri: Huddled together and sharing laughs, these children remain oblivious to the fact that their families have been relocated to safer areas in the wake of intense shelling from Pakistan along the Line of Control in the Jammu region.

A border resident, Ravi Kumar, said that they have brought their children here because of the prevailing situation. The shelling was going from 1 am in the night till morning. 

A girl named Bhumika Heer, residing in that region, said that they are staying here with their father and mother, and full safety measures have been taken for them.

Authorities have relocated families from vulnerable border villages to makeshift relief camps set up in government schools and temples. Surinder Sharma, in charge of a local temple, said that these families have come from a border area. 

According to the officials, the Pakistan Army continued shelling along the Line of Control in four sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a befitting response by the Indian Army. They added that, compared to Wednesday, the intensity of cross-border firing on Thursday was lower and restricted to four sectors.

