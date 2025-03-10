Boatless In Gaza: Using Old Fridge Doors To Catch Fish

Published : Mar 10, 2025

Gaza City: In Gaza City, fisherman Khaled Habib has built a makeshift boat using refrigerator doors and cork to continue his work amidst the ongoing hardships. "I made this boat from refrigerator doors and cork, and thankfully it worked. It can carry up to three people," said Habib, who is struggling with limited resources and constant challenges.

Habib explained the dire situation for local fishermen. He said, "Today, our situation is very difficult. All the boats have been destroyed by the Israeli Army. Fishing is no longer like it used to be." He added that many fishermen have been left with no choice but to use smaller, less effective boats."

"Despite a truce, the threat of Israeli boats firing on them remains constant. If we go outside the fishermen's port basin, the Israeli boats will shoot us," Habib said, emphasising the dangers his community faces. Fishing has become a dangerous, challenging livelihood, with many injured fishermen unable to work for days. (With AFP Inputs)

