Blooper Reel: Robot Falls, Fails And Funny Moments From China's World Humanoid Games

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 19, 2025 at 6:35 PM IST

1 Min Read

Beijing: The inaugural World Humanoid Games in Beijing brought together more than 500 humanoid robots competing for gold and glory across 26 events. But it was not just the sporting feats that grabbed attention, but the stumbles, tumbles, and dramatic wipeouts that drew the loudest cheers and laughter from the audience.

The three-day event featured robots battling it out in boxing rings, kicking goals on football fields, racing in track-and-field events, and even showcasing their skills in service-industry tasks. While robot competitions are not new, organisers highlighted that these games are the first designed exclusively for humanoid robots, machines built to resemble the human form. 

China has been investing heavily in robotics as part of its strategy to lead in advanced technology and artificial intelligence. By hosting the games, the Chinese government hopes to inspire innovation and test the limits of humanoid designs. (with AFP inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROBOTSHUMANOID GAMESHUMANOID ROBOTSCHINA WORLD HUMANOID GAMES

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Janmashtami Shirdi Sai Baba

Janmashtami: Devotees Gathered For 'Bal Krishna' Rituals In Sai Baba Shrine

August 16, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
Sudarshan Patnaik's Sand Art At Puri Beach Celebrates 79th Independence Day, Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor

Sudarshan Patnaik's Sand Art At Puri Beach Celebrates 79th Independence Day, Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor

August 15, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST
Jagtial Artist Crafts Miniature Independence Day Artwork

Jagtial Artist Crafts Miniature Independence Day Artwork

August 14, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
Jellyfish Force French Nuclear Plant Shutdown

Jellyfish Force French Nuclear Plant Shutdown

August 13, 2025 at 10:07 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.