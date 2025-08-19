Blooper Reel: Robot Falls, Fails And Funny Moments From China's World Humanoid Games

Beijing: The inaugural World Humanoid Games in Beijing brought together more than 500 humanoid robots competing for gold and glory across 26 events. But it was not just the sporting feats that grabbed attention, but the stumbles, tumbles, and dramatic wipeouts that drew the loudest cheers and laughter from the audience.

The three-day event featured robots battling it out in boxing rings, kicking goals on football fields, racing in track-and-field events, and even showcasing their skills in service-industry tasks. While robot competitions are not new, organisers highlighted that these games are the first designed exclusively for humanoid robots, machines built to resemble the human form.

China has been investing heavily in robotics as part of its strategy to lead in advanced technology and artificial intelligence. By hosting the games, the Chinese government hopes to inspire innovation and test the limits of humanoid designs. (with AFP inputs)