Blind Acid Victim Scores 95% In CBSE Boards

Kafi from Hisar in Haryana managed to top her Class 12 board exams with a staggering 95% despite being blinded by an acid attack at the age of three. The 17-year-old made the most of the resources available to her, studying hard with the help of audiobooks and Braille. Kafi sets an example for those who think they do not have the right resources to do what they need to do. "I used to give 5-6 hours to my studies and I studied by audiobooks and other platforms like YouTube and other applications," she said, explaining her routine.

Kafi acknowledges the effort of her parents and gives them their dues for always motivating and believing in her. Her aspirations don't just end here. Kafi aims to attempt the Civil Services Exam and become a servant of society as an IAS Officer. Kafi serves as an inspiration to her peers and will continue to inspire the masses who hear her story.