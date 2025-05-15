Blind Acid Victim Scores 95% In CBSE Boards

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kafi from Hisar in Haryana managed to top her Class 12 board exams with a staggering 95% despite being blinded by an acid attack at the age of three. The 17-year-old made the most of the resources available to her, studying hard with the help of audiobooks and Braille. Kafi sets an example for those who think they do not have the right resources to do what they need to do. "I used to give 5-6 hours to my studies and I studied by audiobooks and other platforms like YouTube and other applications," she said, explaining her routine. 

Kafi acknowledges the effort of her parents and gives them their dues for always motivating and believing in her. Her aspirations don't just end here. Kafi aims to attempt the Civil Services Exam and become a servant of society as an IAS Officer. Kafi serves as an inspiration to her peers and will continue to inspire the masses who hear her story. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ACID VICTIM BOARD TOPPERHARYANA CBSE BOARD TOPPERHISAR BOARD TOPPERHISAR BLIND GIRL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

WATCH | Banke Bihari Adorned With Dollar Garland Sent By Devotee From America As Secret Donation

WATCH | Banke Bihari Adorned With Dollar Garland Sent By Devotee From America As Secret Donation

May 14, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST
Sri Lanka And Indonesia Celebrate Vesak With Lanterns, Prayers, And Messages Of Compasson

Sri Lanka And Indonesia Celebrate Vesak With Lanterns, Prayers, And Messages Of Compasson

May 14, 2025 at 3:02 PM IST
Grateful Group Sends Appreciative Letters To Indian Army

Grateful Group Sends Appreciative Letters To Indian Army

May 14, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST
Indian Army Nullifies Artillery Shells In J&K

Indian Army Nullifies Artillery Shells In Jammu & Kashmir

May 13, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.