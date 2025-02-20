Oath-taking Ceremony LIVE: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As Delhi Chief Minister; PM Modi, Union Ministers, CMs Attend Ceremony

First-time BJP MLA Rekha Gupta has taken oath as Delhi Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today, bringing BJP back in power in the national capital after 27 years. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena administered the oath of office to Gupta. Besides her, six newly elected MLAs -- Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and Ravinder Indraj -- are also taking oath as members of the new council of ministers.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje among other key political leaders attended the ceremony.Rekha Gupta was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting on Wednesday evening. She met Delhi L-G Saxena on Wednesday evening and staked claim to form government in the national capital. She had won the recently-held Delhi assembly elections 2025 from Shalimar Bagh after defeating AAP candidate Bandana Kumari by over 29,000 votes. BJP has returned to power in Delhi after over 26 years, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. More than 25,000 security personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Delhi for today's oath ceremony.
